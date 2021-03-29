The king Felipe VI will preside on April 22 in Cartagena the launch of the submarine ‘Isaac Peral’ (S-81), the first of the four manufactured by the national company Navantia for the Spanish Navy. This was announced on Monday by the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, during a visit to the Submarine Flotilla to learn about the training of the first crew of that new ship.

“We are very excited about this launching” of the submarine ‘Isaac Peral’ (S-81) because it is “good and essential for the Navy, and it is also very good for Navantia and Cartagena,” said the minister after touring the facilities of the Arsenal in the company of high naval commanders led by the Admiral Chief of the Navy General Staff, Antonio Martorell Lacave, the Fleet, Eugenio Díaz del Río Jáudenes, and the Cartagena Arsenal, Pedro de la Puente García-Ganges. He recalled that launching is an «important» milestone in the submarine manufacturing process «for other countries to see Navantia technology. It is an exportable model».

Margarita Robles participated in a brief meeting with the commanders of the Submarine Flotilla in which her commander, Captain Ernesto Zarco Gil, explained the current situation to her. The Navy has only two submersibles, of which only the ‘Tramontana’ is operational, because the ‘Galerna’ is still undergoing large-scale work at the Navantia shipyard. Regarding those that are under construction, the ‘Isaac Peral’ is practically finished and his crew completes his training in the simulator room of the School of Submarines. The minister was with these soldiers and was interested in their work, before touring the base dock, where in the next two years important adaptation works will be carried out for the new material.

The minister highlighted the “investment effort” of the Government to renew the material of the Armed Forces worth 12,000 million euros. Most of it, about 7 billion, is for Navy programs, such as the new submarines and the F.110 frigates. He also advanced that soon there will be news for the construction of a specific maritime action ship for operations under the sea and the rescue of submarines.