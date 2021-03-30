The hustle and bustle is at its highest these days at the Navantia shipyard. In just under a month, on April 22, will take place what is already considered the largest event in three centuries of shipbuilding in Cartagena: the launch of the first submarine designed and built entirely in Spain, within the largest program of the national military industry for the construction of four conventional units for 3,900 million euros. The launching ceremony will be presided over by the King and, in addition to being an endorsement of the modernization plans of the very diminished Navy, will put Spain at the door of the select club of nations capable of designing, building and selling this type of sophisticated and essential military ships.

«We are very excited about this launch, that is why His Majesty the King wants to accompany us. It will be an important injection for other countries to see the industry and technology of Navantia and can be an exportable model, “said yesterday in Cartagena the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, after visiting the Flotilla of Submarines to learn about the training of the crew that will debut the S-81. Robles stressed that the launch of the ‘Isaac Peral’ is “good and essential” for the Navy, which currently only has one operational submarine, the ‘Tramontana’. The other of the 70 series, the ‘Galerna’, is still in the final stretch of the works of its fifth great hull and will not be operational until mid-2022.

“The submarine implies modernity, technology and the future, as well as a great industrial importance for Navantia and the creation of jobs”, according to the minister. In the shipyard, they estimate that the sector will move about 40,000 million dollars in the next decade and the company aspires to take its cut even if it is in alliances with local builders. At the moment, with the S-80 model, he is a candidate to design and participate in the construction of six ships for India for about 7.5 billion dollars.

Robles believes that the completion of the submarine will give relevance to the Spanish naval industry: “The S-80 is exportable”



Once in the water, the ‘Isaac Peral’ prototype will be in port testing for the remainder of the year and will begin sea trials in 2022. Navantia’s forecast is to deliver it to the Navy in early 2023. At the same time, in the shipyard Cartagena, the other three units of the S-80 program are built: the ‘Narciso Monturiol’ (S-82), the ‘Cosme García’ (S-83) and the ‘Mateo García de los Reyes’ (S-84), which They will launch and enter service on a two-year cadence, in that order, until 2028.

The new S-80, with a length of 80 meters and a displacement of 3,700 tons in immersion, will be operated by forty sailors, just over half of those required in the two S-70s still in service.

The commander already exercises



The S-81 has as commander since March 1, Lieutenant Commander Manuel Corral Irazo, who takes the witness from the commander of the test crew, Juan Manuel Torrijos Colado, responsible for the training of all personnel, including trainers of the new divers in the simulators of the Arsenal School. Robles learned about the work of these human teams, the technology at their disposal and the adaptation plans of the Base. He was accompanied by the Admiral Chief of the Navy General Staff, Antonio Martorell Lacave; that of the Fleet, Eugenio Díaz del Río Jáudenes; that of the Cartagena Arsenal, Pedro de la Puente García-Ganges, and the commander of the Submarine Flotilla, Captain Ernesto Zarco Gil.

The minister also underlined the “investment effort” of the Government to renew the material of the Armed Forces worth 12,000 million euros. Most of it, about 7 billion, is for Navy programs, such as submarines and F.110 frigates. He also advanced that soon there will be news in the construction plan of a specific maritime action ship for rescue and underwater operations.