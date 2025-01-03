01/03/2025 at 2:09 p.m.





















Felipe VI will not attend the first event on January 8 for the 50anniversary of Spain without Francowhich will take place at the Reina Sofía Art Center under the motto “Spain in freedom.” Once the agenda of official events of the Royal Family for next week is known, it is confirmed that the King will not attend the event organized by the Government and Democratic Memory, which will be the first of the hundred with which from the Moncloa Palace This year they want to celebrate the restoration of the Monarchy and the subsequent arrival of democracy in Spain, but the Government prefers to celebrate by focusing on the death of Francisco Franco.

It was last December 19 when the Ministry of the Presidency sent invitations for this event, which will kick off a series of commemorations that will last throughout 2025, as Sánchez announced days before. When the King’s House received the invitation, the King had already scheduled the ceremony for the delivery of credentials of six ambassadors accredited to Spain since the end of November, an act that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was aware of, since they organize it in coordination with the Palacio de la Zarzuela and National Heritage.

