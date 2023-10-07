The Princess of Asturias officially became a member of the Spanish Army this Saturday at 12:10 p.m. Lady Cadet Borbón Ortiz swore the flag at the General Military Academy (AGM) of Zaragoza in an act that was exceptionally presided over by her father, Felipe VI. Leonor, who was the first of her class to kiss the flag before the attentive gaze of the King and the excited eyes of the Queen, lived the most transcendent moment of her still incipient military life because the oath of loyalty to the national flag entails, facto, her entry into the Armed Forces of which one day, when she succeeds her father on the throne, she will be its “supreme command” with the rank of captain general of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. A title (female) that no one has held since Elizabeth II came to the throne at only 13 years of age in 1843.

Felipe VI wanted to make it very clear in his words to his daughter and his companions about the importance of this moment, not only for his military life but also as a commitment to the current form of the State. “You have pledged your word and your honor with our Constitution, with the values ​​and principles of the norm that guarantees our democratic coexistence, and is the maximum expression of our union,” the King reminded them in his speech.

«You have taken an oath before the flag that you have kissed, a symbol that unites you all; that unites all of us Spaniards. It represents the legacy of a Nation built with the effort of generations and generations. A heritage of immense value, of centuries of shared history, full of challenges, illusions and sacrifices of millions of people,” Felipe VI insisted.

The head of state also had words expressly addressed to his daughter to remind her of the commitment assumed this Saturday “entails the greatest responsibility with Spain.” “Dear Leonor, remember, you know well as Crown Princess, that the Crown symbolizes her unity and her permanence,” she said, addressing her first-born daughter. “I know that you will always keep in mind that your responsibility, in any circumstance and at all times, is to serve Spain with all your energy and determination, with true passion,” concluded Felipe VI.

Continuity and modernity



The Royal Family wanted this Saturday’s event, beyond the obvious military relevance, to be loaded with double symbolism, moving between continuity and modernity. The Princess’s oath had obvious parallels with the one that her father took part in on that same stage on October 11, 1985 after completing exactly the same academic journey that Leonor has carried out until now. On that occasion, like today, the King, then Juan Carlos I, gave the speech.

However, this Saturday was by no means the same at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza. 38 years ago, the then heir swore the flag alone and in an act to which the then Government of Felipe González wanted to give maximum institutional relevance to establish a constitutional monarchy in a country that four years earlier had suffered an attempted coup d’état .

The highest authorities of the country were present at that swearing-in in the courtyard of the academy in the fall of 1985, in which there was also a campaign mass that has now disappeared and was celebrated a few meters from an equestrian statue of Franco that was finally removed in 2006.

This Saturday, the representation of the State, beyond the Kings (Infanta Sofía continues her studies in Wales), remained with the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, and the chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral General Teodoro López Calderón, who in recent days supervised the details of this military event for which the students have been practicing in recent days for up to four hours and which was attended by 2,500 people.

Kiss to the banner



The only ‘privilege’ this Saturday for Leonor de Borbón – dressed in her usual gala uniform (blue jacket and red pants, as well as a blue cap with a rose or feather on top) – was to be the first to kiss the flag, perhaps the most anticipated image of the day. In the rest of the act, the heir to the throne was one of company 11 of the four (11, 12, 13 and 6) that are being formed at the Aragonese academy.

The swearing-in, as always happens in the academy, occurred after an initial training period of just under two months and after the first maneuvers on the San Gregorio field, the first classes and the ‘first’ cuts among the officer candidates. . And this Saturday only 411 of the 612 students who entered on August 17 took the oath. About thirty of those absent are due to having thrown in the towel mainly due to the harsh physical tests, but others had also already sworn to be repeaters and the rest have gone to the Defense Headquarters in Madrid to continue their course there, where They will swear the flag.

The Princess of Asturias, however, will remain the entire course at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, from where she will graduate as a lieutenant in the Army, in the first of the three years of military instruction she will receive, before continuing with his military training at the Marín Naval School, in Pontevedra, where he will embark on the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano and to study at the General Academy of Air and Space in San Javier (Murcia).

important october



This Saturday’s swearing-in, despite its significance, is by no means the only act of great institutional importance of the heir to the Crown this month. This Friday she already participated in her first official and public event as a soldier, in the traditional offering to the Virgin of El Pilar. The heiress, for the first time, on October 12, beyond being present on the parade stand (this time dressed in military clothing), she will attend the reception of the Kings on the occasion of the National Day at the Royal Palace.

And finally, on October 31, the day she turns 18, the crowning moment will come for the Princess of Asturias, as she will swear in the Constitution in the Congress of Deputies, which ‘de facto’ enables her to become constitutional Queen.