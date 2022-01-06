The King took advantage of his Military Easter speech, the solemn opening of the military course at the Royal Palace, to make a special mention, “with great emotion”, to the “memory and dignity” of the ETA victims on the ten th birthday years after the end of the “brutal violence” of the terrorist gang.

In the presence of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the Ministers of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and Defense, Margarita Robles, and the leadership of the generals, Don Felipe has surprised with this reflection at a moment of his speech, which dealt with the military milestones of the past year and the challenges and challenges of the present.

The supreme command of the Armed Forces, dressed on this occasion in the uniform of captain general of the Army, has sent “a message of encouragement and admiration” to the relatives of those killed by ETA and has affirmed that their “strength and height Morality serves as a guide for all Spaniards ».

His words come at a political moment in which the prisoners of the terrorist gang have assumed prominence with the trickle of approaches to the Basque prisons, authorized by the Interior to the dismay of some association of ETA victims; the evolution of penitentiary permits and the opposition to public reception of those released.

This was an unprecedented gesture to bring bridges closer, announced at the end of November by the Basque Political Prisoners and Dams Collective (EPPK for its acronym in Basque), which encompasses the majority of ETA inmates. The reason, they argued, is that “there are people affected as a result of the actions of our activism in the past and we understand that they may feel hurt” with the public ‘ongi etorri’.

Votes for released



A month earlier, and within the framework of this mention made today by the Head of State on the “dignity and moral height” of the victims, to whom he conveyed “encouragement and admiration”, a few words from the general coordinator of EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, caused tremendous unrest among the groups affected by ETA terrorism.

Otegi assured a group of militants in Eibar that they were willing to support the Government’s General Budgets so that the prisoners still held are released. “We have 200 inside. And those 200 have to get out of jail. If for that we have to vote the Budgets, well we will vote them. We tell you that loud and clear,” said the leader of Bildu, as revealed by El Mail.

With this background, the speech on this Thursday of Military Easter was reached, with the victims as protagonists. An address every January 6 that since Felipe VI was monarch has scrupulously adhered to merely military, defense and national security issues. And that only double readings in relevant events, such as the secessionist process in Catalonia, allowed us to go a little beyond the political neutrality that the King tries to display in his official interventions.