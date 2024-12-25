The king takes a selfie in the mud

The kings always look very good in photos, it is part of their education since they were children: posing, placing themselves in the center of the image, body upright, the perfect smile or the appropriate gravity as required by the moment. Any photo where the king appears, it doesn’t matter if it is the opening of the Cortes or a tennis final, it immediately becomes an institutional portrait that can be hung in an official office. And he always comes out handsome and shines more than his companions, who seem grayer, haggard, vulgar, without the radiance that accompanies the monarch. The king shines, but shines brighter by contrast.

This year we saw the king shine in the mud: his visit in the first days to the areas affected by the Valencian DANA left one of those images that monarchists have wanted to point out as historic, iconic, the one that will mark his reign, “the 23F of Felipe VI”: stained with mud, rebuked, putting up with things, talking one to one, hugging and consoling. If he had prepared it, it wouldn’t have turned out better. It must be recognized that his decision to remain, despite the security risk, gave him many points. But also, the “cowardly” march of President Sánchez – not at all cowardly: if he does not leave, they will lynch him – and the shrinking of Mazón, made the “brave” king shine even more.