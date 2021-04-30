Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The Sharjah team signed the Cup of His Highness the President of the State for handball for the eighth time, after retaining the title for the third time in a row with a difficult victory over the island in the last seconds 25-25, in a match in which “Abu Dhabi’s pride” appeared at a distinguished level, and he was a champion not crowned, with the performance of its players. Behind them was the goalkeeper Ahmed Hassan, who was named the best player in the final, after he faced many penalty throws and shotguns from Ali Zain, Ali Mirza, Mahmoud Fayez, Ahmed Abdullah and others.

With this title, Sharjah topped the top of the teams in the number of cup wins with 8 tournaments, followed by Al Wasl and Shabab Al Ahly, each of them 7 times, and 6 times for each of Al Shabab, Al Ain and Al Jazira, then Al Nasr with 4 times.

For his part, Khaled Al Midfa, Assistant Secretary-General of the Public Authority for Sports, affirmed that the back level showed Al Jazeera and the suffering imposed on Sharjah before the “king” was able to win the title in the last second, reflecting the development the game is witnessing towards regaining its luster, not only at the club level. It is in the interest of the national teams. He added: Reaching the final island and the level he presented, confirms that the game is in a healthy state, after the titles in the past seasons were confined to two or three clubs, and there are currently teams capable of imposing their strong presence.

Issa Hilal Al-Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, said: The King’s men narrowly snatched the most precious cup from the Al-Jazira team, which played a great, breathtaking match, and it was a strong match from the first minute until the last breath of the match. . Mohammed Obaid Al-Hussan, a member of the Sharjah Sports Club Board of Directors and head of the Group Games Department, confirmed that winning the Cup of His Highness the President of the State was not easy, as we played a big match against the Al-Jazira team, which appeared at a distinguished level, and I warned the players before the match after Al-Jazira won over Al Ain, where I expected that This offers good quality.

He added: Al-Jazeera’s competition against Sharjah until the last second is a confirmation that handball competitions are strong, and not as some claim, or that the competitions need to be changed, and he continued: We have not decided the decision to participate yet, especially with the tournament draw approaching and we study the issue carefully, because Sharjah will not He goes to participate, except that changing the timing of the tournament from May to June mixed all the markets, given the long season and the need for players to rest, in addition to that the club arranged its affairs in contracting foreign players with 4 players registered in the Asian championship, but after the postponement the situation differed besides that The technical equipment ends its season in May and the meaning of the extension of their work to the month of June, means that they will not get a rest, and these things make us study the matter in participating or not.