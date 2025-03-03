Barcelona, ​​03 (Servimedia | Juan Ramírez, special envoy)

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) raised on Monday the curtain of its thirteenth edition with the inaugural tour of the Pavilions of the Fira de Barcelona by a delegation headed by the king.

The King was accompanied by the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the ‘President’ Salvador Illa, together with other members of the Central Executive, the Generalitat and the municipalities of Barcelona and L’Hopitalet de Llobregat. As already happened at the official welcome dinner of this Sunday, the reception of authorities to the monarch upon arrival at the Fair enclosure occurred without the tension of previous editions, starring the seedlings that had been giving him from the ‘procés’ to the monarch the representatives of the Generalitat in the Government stage of Juns and ERC and the Barcelona consistory with Ada Colau.

On the first day of a mobile who has the focus on artificial intelligence this year as a stellar theme, the entourage stopped in several stands of the main technological ones, where they met the latest advances on devices and infrastructure.

King and Pedro Sánchez had planned to keep numerous meetings throughout the day with industry representatives. The chief of the Executive included in his agenda for Monday meetings with the CEO of Cisco, Chuck Robbins; The director of Meta Operations, Javier Oliván, and the CEO of the Moonshot cybersecurity company, Ross Frenett.

The Government will also multiply on Monday the meetings with the sector through the ministers of digital transformation, Óscar López; Industry, Jordi Hereu, and Science, Diana Morant.

