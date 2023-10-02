With the willingness of the pro-independence parties to negotiate on the table – as confirmed on Sunday by ERC and Junts during the events marking the sixth anniversary of the illegal referendum in Catalonia – it is now time for Pedro Sánchez to try to reissue a progressive Government. After the failure of Alberto Núñez Feijóo in his investiture was certified on Friday, the electoral agenda continues its course and the King begins this Monday at eleven in the morning a new round of contacts with the political parties represented in Congress. The head of state’s consultations to name a candidate for president of the Government will conclude on Tuesday after meeting with the leader of the PP, the force with the most votes on 23-J. And it is expected that Felipe VI will then instruct Sánchez to seek a parliamentary majority for his investiture.

The result of Feijóo’s vote ended as expected, with the exception of a null vote, so two of the acting Government’s potential parliamentary partners intensified pressure on Pedro Sánchez already on Thursday, before Feijóo’s aspirations declined. . ERC and Junts presented a joint initiative in Parliament that conditions their support for the investiture—in addition to the amnesty, assumed by the socialists—on “working for the referendum.” But neither ERC nor Junts—nor Bildu nor the BNG—will communicate to the King this Monday their intentions regarding Sánchez’s investiture, as they have once again rejected an appointment with the head of state.

Within the acting Government they do not believe that the motion approved in Parliament will make the path to the formation of a future Executive even more difficult. The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, in his institutional message at the events for the 1-0, once again defended that controversial text, which the PSOE and the PSC flatly rejected, and recognized that the positions are very far apart. The head of the regional Executive advocated leaving room for political negotiation, although without renouncing unilaterality.

In the progressive coalition they trust in that space for understanding. Both Sánchez and the second vice president and leader of Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, insisted on Saturday in different events in their conviction that there will be a Government. The socialist leader still has not uttered the word “amnesty” in public. He did not do so either at the La Rinconada rally (Seville), but he arrives at this second round of contacts with the push of the leadership of his party – which supported him the day before yesterday -, and with the endorsement of all the provincial secretaries of the PSOE, that on Sunday they signed a joint manifesto endorsing the decisions they adopted.

Sánchez will meet with the King on Tuesday at ten in the morning, at the start of a political day that will likely close with the appointment of the leader of the PSOE as a candidate for the presidency by Felipe VI. The acting president assured on Saturday that after this presumed appointment he will speak with “transparency.” He will have to do it also on the amnesty, condition sine qua non of the Catalan independentists, whom he needs to achieve the majority. A measure that would be conditional on the renunciation of unilateralism, according to government sources, reports Jose Marcos.

On the other hand, Feijóo will attend this second round of contacts on Tuesday with the exam passed among his people and already prepared to oppose if Sánchez is sworn in as president in a term that the popular people predict will be short. His strategy will be based on the offensive against the concessions to the nationalists and especially regarding an eventual amnesty, which they consider a “bait” to dilute the noise about the debate on unilateralism. “Sánchez is mute and has bet everything on silence,” said the general coordinator of the PP, Elías Bendodo, in Oviedo on Sunday. “What he hides is what the independence movement confirms: that an amnesty and a referendum against the Constitution are being negotiated secretly, and that only technical issues remain,” he asserted.

As it has already done in various city councils and some regional parliaments, the PP will try to get the political parties represented in the Senate to speak out on the amnesty on Tuesday thanks to its absolute majority in the upper house. The Popular Party registered a motion on Friday, released on Sunday, in which they disapprove of “any political negotiation aimed” at an investiture that includes, as a counterpart, an amnesty. The text will be debated in the plenary session that will begin at one in the afternoon, shortly after Feijóo finishes his appointment with the King and the same day that Sánchez is scheduled to receive the commission from him as a candidate.

Before that moment, Felipe VI will give an audience to the rest of the parties. The president of the Navarro People’s Union (UPN), Javier Esparza, opens the round of contacts this Monday at eleven. The only deputy of the party, Alberto Catalán, voted in favor of Feijóo’s investiture on Friday and refused to support Sánchez. At twelve o’clock it is the turn of the only member of the Canarian Coalition, Cristina Valido, who also said yes to the PP candidate for having committed to the “Canarian agenda”, but who does not reject supporting Sánchez. At one o’clock the parliamentary spokesperson of the PNV, Aitor Esteban, is summoned, who blew up bridges with Feijóo during the dialectical exchange that both had in the plenary session last week. “If you have to choose between Feijóo or amnesty, amnesty,” Esteban said to the leader of the PP at the lectern of the chamber. The PNV, with five seats, is in favor of a Sánchez investiture with demands focused on a higher level of self-government for the Basque Country. BNG and EH Bildu, who have openly expressed their support for Sánchez, will not appear before the King.

Yolanda Díaz, leader of Sumar, who aspires to reissue a coalition government with the socialists, will meet the King at four thirty. The day is closed by the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, at half past five, who voted in favor of Feijóo and flatly rejects Sánchez. “The Spanish people have the right and the duty to defend themselves. And he will do it,” Abascal said from the Congressional rostrum.

In the event that the King entrusts Sánchez with the second investiture attempt, La Moncloa has shown its preference for it to be quick. The most feasible week is October 17. If no one manages to form a Government before November 27, new elections will be called.