“Leonor, remember that the commitment you have assumed carries the greatest responsibility with Spain. You know well, as crown princess, that the Crown symbolizes her unity and permanence. I know that the solemn oath before this flag and the affection for this Zaragoza and Aragonese land that welcomes you will be part of your best memories. I know that you will always keep in mind that your responsibility, in any circumstance and at all times, is to serve Spain with all energy, with true passion.” With these words the King addressed his daughter Leonor during the flag oath ceremony that was held this morning at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza (AGM).

Dressed in a period Army uniform, wearing the traditional ros and equipped with an old Mauser rifle, the Princess of Asturias was the first to kiss the flag that Queen María Cristina ordered embroidered in 1886, under the watchful eye of his parents, the Kings, him with a smile and she visibly excited. This is the first year, after the pandemic, that the national flag has been kissed again, since until last year it was greeted with a bow of the head.

Previously, the director of the academy, General Manuel Pérez López, swore in the 410 cadets of the first course. “Do you swear or promise by your conscience and honor to faithfully fulfill your military obligations, to keep and ensure that the Constitution is kept as a fundamental norm of the State, to obey and respect the King and your leaders, to never abandon them and, if necessary, to give your life in defense of Spain?” To which everyone has responded in unison: “Yes, we do.” The traditional answer was “yes, I swear,” but in recent years it has changed to include those who promise, according to military sources.

Afterwards, the cadets paraded, in formation of three and with their heads uncovered, under an arch formed by the flag and a saber, as a symbol that the country accepts the oath of the future officers.

Princess Leonor paraded with her classmates in the parade ground of the Zaragoza Military Academy, this Saturday. Samuel Sanchez Princess Leonor, during the parade with her classmates in the parade ground of the Zaragoza Military Academy, this Saturday. Samuel Sanchez King Felipe VI gave a speech during his daughter’s flag swearing-in ceremony at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, this Saturday.

Javier Cebollada (EFE) Princess Leonor, after kissing the flag at the Zaragoza Military Academy, this Saturday. VINCENT WEST (REUTERS) King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles (on the right), during the flag swearing-in ceremony for Princess Leonor at the Military Academy of Zaragoza, this Saturday. VINCENT WEST (AFP) Princess Leonor was the first to kiss the flag that Queen María Cristina ordered embroidered in 1886. Samuel Sanchez The Princess of Asturias, Leonor de Borbón, parades before swearing in the flag. Samuel Sanchez King Felipe VI presides over the official ceremony in which the Princess of Asturias (center) swore the flag. Samuel Sanchez The Princess of Asturias, Leonor de Borbón, paraded before swearing in the flag with the rest of the cadets of her course in a ceremony held this Saturday at the Military Academy of Zaragoza. Javier Cebollada (EFE) King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, upon their arrival at the parade ground of the General Military Academy of Zaragoza. Samuel Sanchez The Princess of Asturias (third from the left) with other cadets from her course moments before swearing in the flag at the Zaragoza Military Academy, this Saturday. Samuel Sanchez The parade ground of the Zaragoza Military Academy has been decorated with pastries with the emblems of the corps and weapons of the Army to welcome the 2,500 people who attended the cadets’ flag-swearing ceremony. VINCENT WEST (REUTERS)

The academy’s parade ground has been decorated with pastries with the emblems of the Corps and weapons of the Army to welcome the 2,500 people who attended the ceremony, including soldiers and families of the cadets. The event was chaired by the King and Queen, accompanied by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, the President of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, the Mayor of Zaragoza, Natalia Chueca, and the Chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral Teodoro López Calderón. , among other authorities. The director of the academy thanked the King for having returned to The General, as the teaching center is known, not only as the supreme command of the Armed Forces, a position that Leonor de Borbón will occupy when she accesses the throne, but as the father of one of the lady cadets who swore the flag.

Felipe VI, in the uniform of a captain general of the Army, recalled when he himself swore the flag here, 38 years ago, and expressed his excitement and pride at presiding over the oath of his first-born daughter. Addressing all the cadets, he reminded them that “there is no greater commitment to delivery” than the one they had just acquired, since “it implies a personal, moral and legal duty that has no expiration date.” A commitment that is with Spain and with all Spaniards, he has stressed, “with our Constitution, with the values ​​and principles of the norm that guarantees our democratic coexistence and is the maximum expression of our union.”

The King explained that the flag they had just kissed is a symbol “that unites all Spaniards”, which represents “a nation built with the effort of generations and generations. A heritage of immense value, of centuries of shared history, full of challenges, dreams and sacrifices of millions of people,” he added.

The Monarch has highlighted the values ​​of honor, camaraderie, loyalty, discipline and dedication that are instilled in the academy, but added that “integrity, together with honesty and rectitude, […] are [también] capital virtues in the military, as well as in public service to the Spanish people, and are an essential guide to behavior and attitudes.”

Felipe VI concluded with “thank you for wanting to serve in this way”, paraphrasing the sonnet that is recited in tribute to the fallen, before shouting “long live Spain!” —followed by a “Long live the King!” by the director of the academy— which resonated throughout the courtyard, chanted by the public.

At the subsequent reception with soldiers and family, the King reiterated his pride and excitement at presiding over this event and added, addressing his daughter: “There is still a lot ahead, but, seeing how you have spent this first month, we have no doubt that you will get through it well.” Felipe VI has referred to her as “the lady cadet Borbón Ortiz,” which is the name that appears on the cookie on her uniform. Military sources have explained that it was the princess who asked that her mother’s surname be also included and not just her father’s, although obviously there is no other Bourbon in the academy.

Precisely the Queen has also taken the floor, which is not usual in these events, to “share with all the families and mothers [de las damas y caballeros cadetes] this important day.” Mrs. Letizia has thanked the work of the academy staff, from the director, teachers and managers, to those in charge of maintenance, cleaning or the kitchen. “Thank you for taking care of our young people and for accompanying them on this path of formation,” she said.

After the oath of flag, Leonor de Borbón wrote a message in the AGM honor book, in which she points out that this will be a day that she will “always remember for its deep and special meaning” and that “the rest of life.” The heir to the throne has been “very grateful” to her teachers, managers and colleagues. “They are an example and guide, they are values ​​that I receive with humility and that I will honor with my best spirit. With my love,” concludes her handwritten text, as published by the King’s House on its X account (formerly Twitter).