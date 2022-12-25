King Willem-Alexander concluded his Christmas speech with a few lines from the poem Everything habitable by the young poet Marieke Lucas Rijneveld. The king calls the poem ‘a combination of empathy, hope and faith in our future together’.

Willem-Alexander paid attention in his Christmas speech to the fierce discussion that has been taking place in recent months about the apology by the Netherlands for its slavery past. Prime Minister Mark Rutte finally did that last week. “The apologies offered by the government are the start of a long road. Let’s keep holding each other, even in tough times with strong emotions,” said the king.

Immediately afterwards, Willem-Alexander referred to the poem Everything habitable. Rijneveld wrote that poem after he himself was involved in a controversy. Rijneveld (31) would write the poem The hill we climb translate. That poem was recited by the black Amanda Gorman during the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Rijneveld was to translate it into Dutch, but there was a commotion because a black translator had not been chosen.

Rijneveld then returned the assignment and wrote his own poem. The king quoted the last lines of it in his Christmas speech. Below is the entire poem.

Marieke Lucas Rijneveld chose to use the pronouns he and him at the beginning of this year. The poet has previously indicated that he does not feel completely male or female in terms of gender, but rather an ‘in-between man’. In 2020, the writer was the first Dutch author to win the prestigious, international Booker Prize. He got it for his book The evening is discomfort.

Everything habitable

Never lost the resistance, the primal commotion in joys and sorrows, or yielded to the pulpit sermon, to The Word about what is right or wrong, never been too lazy to stand up, to go against all the bullies and fight the pigeonhole spirit with raised fists , against the riots in your head of not knowing, to temper the impotence with the bull red in your eyes, or to always proclaim your own way with rock pride, to watch someone crumble and see the last vestige of dignity seep away , you are against cranial measurement, against bondage, against all angularity of man.

Never lost the resistance, the germ of the struggle, your origin wears a mourning dress, fortunately your origin had an emergency lane, not that you can talk about everything, that you always see how the grass on the other side is sometimes dry and less green – it’s about being able to move around, seeing the sea of ​​sadness behind other people’s eyes, the rampant rage of have-I-you-there, you want to say that you may not understand everything, that you will probably never quite hit the right note, but that you do feel it, yes, you feel it, even if the difference is an inch.

Never lost the resistance, and yet recognize when it's not your place, when you have to kneel before a poem because someone else makes it more habitable, not out of reluctance, not out of defeat, but because you know there's so much inequality, there's still people are always left behind, you want fraternization, you want one fist, and perhaps your hand is not strong enough yet, or you first have to grab the other person's hand to reconcile, you really have to feel the hope that you are doing something that the world will improve, although you should not forget this: after kneeling, get up again and straighten your back.