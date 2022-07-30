Scourge. That is the literal translation of ’embat’, the word with which in Mallorca the thermal wind is called that during the summer blows in the bay of Palma and circulates around the island following the hands of the clock. Playing with words, it could be said that the participants in the 40th Copa del Rey Mapfre de Vela, including King Felipe, aspire to receive a good ‘scourge’… And yes, yesterday, the Monarch was able to enjoy the ‘beat ‘ on the first day of training for the regatta that bears his title, and which this year will feature 10% female participation.

With a white visor and the regulation uniform of his team, Felipe VI boarded yesterday in Porto Pí after eleven in the morning to take the helm of the Aifos on the first day of measurements. The competition will start tomorrow Monday. And the King is expected to participate in it for at least five of its six days. The Aifos (Sofía backwards) belongs to the Spanish Navy and is a TP52 that this year has once again undergone improvements to become more competitive in a nautical tournament that is considered to be the best in the world in cruising regattas. “There isn’t a sailor on the planet who doesn’t boast of having a trophy from our Copa del Rey in his display case,” says communication director Alejandro Varela.

Last year the boat that Don Felipe skippers could not fill the showcase, but he had a better performance than many expected within the BMW ORC 1, the class in which he competes. The “old floating coffee maker” of the King, as some nicknamed Aifos, was placed by surprise in first position during the first day. We will have to wait until tomorrow to see if this year starts with the same enthusiasm, but it is known that Don Felipe, like his father, is very competitive at sea and his sailboat can get to ‘fly’ in the downwind sections (with the tailwind).

The starting signal for the official summer of the Royal Family in Mallorca was given by the King this Friday with the official reception at La Almudaina for the Balearic authorities. He has been on the island since Thursday. But his arrival, of which there is no graphic evidence, was so discreet that he bordered on secrecy. And the same has happened with that of the Queen and her daughters… So much opacity has forced the social press displaced to Mallorca to make many guesses. And that is already used to royal summers that are much less spontaneous than when Juan Carlos reigned.

The duration of his stay on the island is, as always, a mystery, since the press department of the Royal House does not reveal the private agenda of the Kings. They could stay ten days or just a week. But there are some official acts that are already known, such as the presence of Doña Letizia tonight at the closing ceremony of the Atlántida Film Fest in Palma. And the King’s attendance at the awards ceremony for the regatta in Ses Voltes next Saturday, August 6. Hours later, Felipe will fly to Bogotá to attend the inauguration of Gustavo Petro as president of Colombia.

Rural environment



The official agenda does not mention whether there will be visits from the Queen and her daughters to the Palma Yacht Club, although it is usual for them to come at least one day to say goodbye or receive Felipe on his seafaring day. Yes, a visit by the four members of the Royal Family to the Cartuja de Valldemosa has been announced. It will take place tomorrow, Monday afternoon, and it is planned that they will visit the rooms where the composer Chopin and the writer George Sand stayed in 1838 during that winter in Mallorca that gave rise to the famous book.

Don Felipe, Doña Letizia and their daughters have been carrying out this type of ‘agroposados’ (meetings with the press in the rural environment of the island) for several summers. Last year it was in the Sanctuary of Lluc, in the heart of the Tramontana mountains. Over time, these graphic sessions have replaced the traditional Marivent pose. The difference this year is that Marivent will regain its prominence, but this time as the setting for the traditional reception of the King and Queen of Balearic civil society, an event that until now was held at the Almudaina Palace.