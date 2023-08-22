The King receives Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Pedro Sánchez this Tuesday with the investiture in the air. Both want to try it, but at the moment neither has the guaranteed votes to achieve it. It is the first time that something like this has happened: that two candidates offer themselves at the same time to be invested. The last situation similar to this was in 2016, with a PP with more seats, but without the capacity to form a majority, when Mariano Rajoy rejected Felipe VI’s offer and did not want to try it; That opened the way for Sánchez, who failed —he did not obtain the support of Podemos, only Ciudadanos—, which led to an electoral repetition.

This time is different, because Feijóo does want to go to the investiture, although he knows in all probability that it will be unsuccessful. The PSOE, after a few days in which it insisted that it did not make sense for Feijóo to submit to that vote, now seems to accept it if it is what the King decides, with whom they do not want to argue at all. Meanwhile, Vox leaves open the possibility that its leader, Santiago Abascal, does not confirm this Tuesday to Felipe VI that he will support Feijóo, which would make it practically impossible for the head of state to instruct the PP leader to try it. Vox issued an ultimatum to the PP this Monday, in which it demanded that the popular ones explain why they left Vox out of the Congress Table last Thursday before Abascal went to the Zarzuela, but the PP flatly refused to give those explanations. and did not make any movement, with which the situation remains open.

The Government wants to avoid at all costs conveying the message that it is putting pressure on the King in the investiture process, something of which the Executive itself has accused the PP. If last Sunday the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, insisted that it was Pedro Sánchez who should seek this investiture because Feijóo does not have the support and, therefore, it is “a waste of time” for the popular leader to try, sources from the The environment around the President of the Government now insist that the PSOE leader will not try to put pressure on the head of state: thus, the Socialists will not object to Feijóo trying it first if that is the decision made by the monarch, although they are convinced that this investiture will not go ahead because the PP does not have enough votes. In the event that Feijóo submits to that failed vote, he would start counting the maximum period of two months to repeat elections if no other candidate wins support.

In the PSOE there has been much internal division of opinion on this matter. Some leaders thought that it was better for Feijóo to attempt the investiture first so that it would be clearly seen that he does not have a majority and that would legitimize Sánchez even more clearly to try his alternative path with Sumar and the Catalan and Basque nationalists and independentists. But others believed that it was better to buy time and wait to prevent a failed investiture by Feijóo from setting a deadline: Sánchez would have only two months to negotiate support for his investiture and, if he did not achieve it, the elections would be repeated, as happened in 2016 and 2019. That internal discussion in the PSOE now seems resolved in favor of letting the King decide.

King Felipe VI receives this Monday at the Palacio de la Zarzuela the leader of Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, as part of the round of consultations with political representatives before proposing a candidate for investiture.

Sebastian Mariscal Martinez (EFE)

In any case, in Sánchez’s environment they believe that this failed investiture of the PP leader will only serve to verify his “failure” and it will be the third time that he has done so, after the elections and the vote at the congressional table. “Feijoo’s proposal to get majority support from the Spanish to repeal sanchismo failed on 23-J. Feijóo does not have enough democratic support to govern. Let’s see if the third time he accepts the obvious truth once and for all: he failed in the elections, ”these sources say.

Feijóo, for his part, maintains his intention to run before the King. “I don’t see the King giving more time when he has two candidates wanting to go to the investiture,” the popular Esteban González Pons defended this Monday at the Cope. The PP insists that its leader must be the one who receives the commission, but they have also modulated their statements in recent days, in which they seemed to be putting pressure on Felipe VI, and make it clear that they will respect the monarch’s decision if he decides to propose the socialist leader or give you more time to negotiate. “Pedro Sánchez does not arrive with the closed support of Junts or ERC. The King should first offer the investiture to whoever he has the most votes, but if he makes another decision, the PP will respect it, ”González Pons stressed.

Vox insists on putting pressure on the PP and its general secretary, Ignacio Garriga, calls on the popular ones to “explain if they excluded Vox from the Table because they had a prior commitment to the PNV”; And if they “join the cordon sanitaire” to the ultra party or to the recovery of “institutional neutrality”; what in his opinion was passing by giving them a position in the Table of Congress. The popular believe that, in any case, Santiago Abascal has a very difficult time telling the King that he would not support the leader of the main right-wing party in an investiture, after having said that Pedro Sánchez’s would be a “Government of national destruction”. If he decides, in any case, to withdraw the support he gave him from Feijóo, the PP maintains that he will be able to take advantage of that decision to wear him down before the conservative electorate.

The support of the ultras is key for Feijóo, because without him he can only present 139 votes to the King —his own plus that of the UPN and that of the Canary Islands Coalition— and that figure is less than that of Sánchez, with the support only with Sumar ( 152). The popular will be very attentive to what Abascal tells the King this Tuesday. The Vox leader meets with Felipe VI before Feijóo, so the Galician politician will already know when he meets with the monarch whether or not he can count on the votes of the extreme right.

There is always a third option, and that is that Felipe VI does not commission anyone to attempt the investiture after this first round and simply allows some time to pass for the positions to be clarified and the negotiations to advance, a solution that the spokesman proposed on Monday of the PNV, Aitor Esteban. Whatever his decision, both the PSOE and the PP have made it very clear that they will respect it.