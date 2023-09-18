The mayor of Barcelona, ​​the socialist Jaume Collboni, was received this Monday in an official private audience by King Felipe VI at the Palauet Albéniz, the official residence of the Monarch in the city. In the last two terms, with Ada Colau as councilor, there was no audience. With this meeting, Collboni seeks to normalize institutional relations between the Barcelona City Council and the Head of State. Xavier Trias did meet with the King in the palace, although that meeting did not transcend. Going even further back in time, the last known audience between the Royal House and the mayor of Barcelona was in 2006 between Juan Carlos I and Jordi Hereu, also from the PSC, at the La Zarzuela palace.

This Monday’s meeting lasted almost an hour and a quarter and “was conducted in a cordial tone,” sources from the council have assured. The mayor has given the King a copy of the special edition of the Mortadelo and Filemón comic published on the occasion of the 1992 Olympic Games, “given for the occasion by the widow of Francisco Ibáñez”, indicate the same sources. He also gave her the photo book. Barcelonaco-published by the City Council and La Fàbrica, which covers the history of the city during the 19th century.

The president of the Junts municipal group in the City Council, Xavier Trias, has criticized Collboni for the relevance given to the meeting and has accused him of doing “propaganda.” “I have been mayor and I have received the King at the Palauet without any problem,” he stated during an interview on SER Catalunya in which he did not specify the date of that meeting. Junts sources have clarified that there was more than one meeting at the Albéniz, but that “they were not treated as formal hearings.” Trias has made it clear that, if the meeting took place today, “the conversation would not be like other times.” “The important thing is to explain to the King that we are not happy, it can be explained politely,” he defended.

In the last two terms (from 2015 to June 2023), Mayor Ada Colau, of the Commons, had a controversial relationship with the Crown. Upon reaching the city government, she removed the bust of Juan Carlos I from the Plenary Hall, which she changed the name: from the Queen Regent’s Hall to Carles Pi i Sunyer. Furthermore, the commons refused to display the photo of the King in the same space where the plenary sessions are held, until the Supreme Court forced them and they did so, but in a small image and in a corner. It was in 2021 and in that plenary session the mayor wore a mask with the colors of the Republican flag.

During all this time, the current mayor, whether he was in the opposition or as first deputy mayor (when he governed with Colau for six years), rejected the attitude of the commoners and defended the role of the monarchy in the Transition. In his role as number two of the City Council, Collboni also maintained institutional ties with the Royal Family and went to La Zarzuela on occasion, without the visit having any significance. These meetings are reflected in one of the photographs that the now mayor has in his office, an image on which there is a dedication from Felipe VI.

The former mayor participated in the hand-kissing of King Felipe VI at the Mobile World Congress dinner in 2016 and 2017, but stopped doing so after the illegal self-determination referendum on October 1, 2017 and the speech, two days later, in which the Monarch recalled the “responsibility” of “the legitimate powers of the State” to “ensure constitutional order.” Since then, the councilor and leader of the commons, she stopped attending the authorities’ greeting to the head of state on the occasion of the mobile congress, although she did participate in the subsequent gala dinner and in the inauguration and the walk through the fair .

From the opposition in the City Council, the Junts Neus Munté councilor has called this Monday’s meeting a “theatricalization of Mayor Collboni”. “It will not serve to improve the city, and we hope that the mayor can explain the opinion of many Barcelona residents about the role of the Monarch in recent years.” On the part of Esquerra Republicana, Councilor Elisenda Alamany has written on the networks: “It has been 17 years since a mayor brought Barcelona to its knees before a Bourbon. Today the person who was sworn in as the “progressive” mayor Jaume Collboni will do so.

During this Monday, the monarch also received the executive committee of SEAT and the president of the Emirates Team New Zealand and the America’s Cup in Barcelona, ​​Grant Dalton. In the afternoon, the King plans to hold an audience with the Spanish artistic swimming team and the water polo team that recently participated in the Fukuoka swimming championship (Japan). Felipe VI will complete his stay in Barcelona with the presentation of the awards The vanguard, where he will be accompanied by the Queen.

This Monday is the second time this year that the King has held audiences at the Montjuïc palace. In June, he received representatives from the Freixenet Group, the Círculo Ecuestre, the Foundation of the Spanish Confederation of Directors and Executives, and Fira de Barcelona.

