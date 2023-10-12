Thursday, October 12, 2023, 10:56



The Kings will preside over the October 12 parade held in Madrid. This year, as a novelty, they will be accompanied by Princess Leonor, who is currently undergoing military training and swore the Spanish flag in Zaragoza last Saturday. The one who will not be there this time will be Infanta Sofía, who is studying high school in Wales.

Another novelty of this year’s parade is the route, since until last year it was common to see the parade on Paseo de la Castellana. However, the works that are being carried out have also caused the authorities’ gallery to change its location.

The parade will begin its journey at the main entrance of the Botanical Garden. You will continue along the Paseo del Prado, passing by the Fountain of Neptune and the Fountain of Cibeles. The last section will run along Paseo de Recoletos until ending at Plaza de Colón.