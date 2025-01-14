At the closing of the IX Conference of Ambassadors, Felipe VI reminded the 130 representatives of Spain abroad that “democracy is not only the conquest of a historic occasion, but the fruit of demanding and delicate daily work.” A “responsibility” that, according to the King, “concerns everyone, authorities and citizens, on a daily basis, with compliance with its rules and respect for its values ​​and balances such as tolerance, pluralism, separation of powers, transparency and accountability.

This appreciation of Don Felipe to the ambassadors occurs at the moment of greatest confrontation between the Government of Pedro Sánchez and the judiciary, due to both the causes that affect the Executive and the president’s personal environment, such as the Ábalos, Begoña Gómez or that of the State Attorney General, whose accusation by the Supreme Court constantly discredits, the last time this Tuesday.

Don Felipe also praised what he considers a “fundamental part” of the work of the ambassadors at the head of the mission headquarters: “The promotion and defense of the world’s second mother tongue, Spanish, with its 600 million speakers.” ». In response to the messages that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, have sent to the diplomats between yesterday and today – when they urged them to promote in their respective countries, especially in the European institutions, the co-official languages ​​-, the King stated that “our common language is well worth every effort we make to give it a growing role in such critical areas as international justice, science or technologies.” of information.

A country “proud of its History”

The King recognized that “the international community faces great security challenges, with wars or conflicts” and others “of no less significance, such as extreme poverty, hunger, the climate emergency, misinformation (often overwhelming and difficult to correct). or the questioning of democracy as a form of government, even where it seemed strongly rooted. For this reason, Don Felipe pointed out again, as he has done in other of his interventions, that “global challenges demand global responses” in which “the search for the common good must be possible”, a maxim that the Monarch has been asking for for some time. the national context and that also extrapolates to the “vast and turbulent space of international relations.” A common good, he insisted, “compatible with the legitimate national or block interest.”









Given this international framework, he asked the ambassadors to continue offering “a clear and reliable image” of Spain as an open country and “proud of its history” in their efforts to carry out “a solid, coherent and high-minded foreign policy.” , without denying its dark chapters”, who believes in Europe and an international order based on rules.