This Saturday, the King praised the military for their “defense of the framework of coexistence democratically chosen by the Spanish people” when they approved the Constitution 45 years ago. “During this almost half a century, the Armed Forces have fulfilled your mission of helping to guarantee the necessary security conditions so that we Spaniards can enjoy our rights and our freedoms,” he said in his Military Easter speech, the tenth which he has uttered since he came to the throne.

Felipe VI recalled that on October 31, upon reaching the age of majority, the Princess of Asturias swore the Constitution before the Cortes Generales, “thus renewing the Crown's commitment to that path and to all the values, principles and rights that establishes and since then they govern the lives of all Spaniards.”

The heir to the Crown has been the center of attention at the main military event of the year, which she has attended for the first time. With her hair up and the uniform of a lady cadet of the Army, Leonor de Borbón has worn the golden fleece and the necklace of the order of Carlos III, with a light blue band, the two decorations that her father imposed on her in 2018 and in October . In the hand kiss prior to the speeches, the heiress greeted the military commanders with the phrase: “At her command!”

Felipe VI, wearing the uniform of a captain general of the Navy so as not to coincide with that of the Army that the Princess of Asturias was wearing, has expressed the “enormous pride” that both he and the Queen have felt since their first-born swore the flag of Spain , on October 7, and became part of the “great military family.” “We know that, in addition to the great demands it entails, he has had an excellent reception and, sincerely, we thank you very much,” he told the uniformed men. “The camaraderie, nobility and loyalty” of the military, he added, are the best incentive for military training that, when she concludes her studies in June at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, will take the heiress to the Naval School of Marín (Pontevedra), first; and to the Air Academy in San Javier (Murcia), later.

Princess Leonor, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, this Saturday at the Royal Palace, during the celebration of Military Easter.

Borja Sanchez-trillo (EFE) King Felipe VI shakes the hand of a member of the Navy, during the reception, this Saturday at the Royal Palace.

Borja Sanchez-trillo (EFE) King Felipe VI during his speech at the reception at the Royal Palace, this Saturday at the Royal Palace.

Borja Sanchez-trillo (EFE) Princess Leonor, with Queen Letizia, during the reception this Saturday at the Royal Palace, on the occasion of Military Easter.

Zipi Aragón (EFE) Princess Leonor, Queen Letizia, and King Felipe VI during the reception, this Saturday at the Royal Palace on the occasion of Military Easter.

Zipi Aragón (EFE) King Felipe VI and Princess Leonor arrive at the Royal Palace, on the occasion of Military Easter.

Princess Leonor, Queen Letizia, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, and the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, this Saturday in the Plaza de la Armería of the Royal Palace, during the ceremony of Military Easter this Saturday.

ZIPI ARAGON (EFE) Princess Leonor, King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grandes-Marlaska, and the Chief of the Defense Staff (Jemad ), Admiral Teodoro López Calderón, this Saturday.

ZIPI ARAGON (EFE) King Felipe VI reviews the Royal Guard this Saturday, after his arrival at the Plaza de la Armería of the Royal Palace during the Military Easter ceremony.

ZIPI ARAGON EFE (EFE)

The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, also referred in her previous speech to the military training of Leonor de Borbón, of whom she highlighted her “unquestionable dedication and effort” and recalled that she is called to exercise Supreme Command in the future. of the Armed Forces, as his father now exercises. “As parents, you can feel satisfied with the work that the Princess of Asturias is doing at the Military Academy of Zaragoza, as her teachers and colleagues convey to us,” she told the Kings.

The Monarch has stressed that “the armies and the Civil Guard must be constantly evolving to anticipate the needs that the international strategic panorama may arise, but without ceasing to be impeccably respectful of national traditions and customs, assuming a fundamental role in the preservation of the historical identity of Spain,” he added.

He has also made special mention “of the 3,000 men and women deployed in the 17 missions abroad, who with their effort and sacrifice not only contribute to creating a more stable and secure world, but also become an example of the values” of Spanish society and “Spain's commitment to international peace and security.” However, he has only referred in passing to the war in Ukraine, which featured in his speech last year, when recalling his visit to the Zaragoza Hospital, where 90 Ukrainian soldiers wounded in combat have been treated, as a “notable example” of the effort. of Spain for “helping Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.” And he has not mentioned the Gaza war, which he has not referred to again since he did so on October 20, at the Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony in Oviedo, when he lamented the “heartbreaking suffering” caused by the conflict. .

The one who did so was the Minister of Defense, who was blunt in her speech. “We condemn and will condemn the violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza and we strongly call for an immediate permanent ceasefire,” she stated. He has also referred to the Spanish soldiers deployed in the south of Lebanon, between the Israeli Army and the pro-Iranian militia Hezbollah, of whom he has highlighted their closeness to the local population and the “very high efficiency and professionalism” with which they carry out a mission “with so much risk.”

At a time when the support of Western countries for Ukraine is beginning to falter, Robles has assured that Spain will continue to support Kiev's right to self-defense against the “unjust and cruel” Russian invasion, of which two years will pass. years. He has promised that the sending of military equipment and humanitarian aid will continue, as will the training of Ukrainian soldiers, of whom 3,000 have already passed through the Toledo training center.

Robles has taken pride in the important investments in Defense approved by the left-wing Government, which has committed to reaching 2% of military spending in 2029, and has assured that the increase in his department's budget serves to “strengthen peace and security; create a significant number of jobs, bet on the innovation of advanced technical capabilities and give a strong boost to the national industry. This is how we will continue doing it in 2024″, he added.

Next, he assured that throughout this year 18 new military programs will be approved, with special attention to cybersecurity and space, and that the increase in investment in Defense will serve to “improve the living and working conditions” of members of the Armed Forces. “They are our best capital,” he has acknowledged, although he has not specified whether this will translate into an increase in their salaries to bring them into line with the State security forces.

At a time when Queen Letizia, present at the event, is the object of attacks by a sector of public opinion linked to the extreme right, the Minister of Defense wanted to wink at her and included in her speech a phrase to thank ” “Very especially to Her Majesty the Queen for her daily dedication and willingness to serve.”

For the first time, the 200 guests at the Military Easter – the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the Ministers of Defense and Interior and commanders of the Armed Forces, the Civil Guard and the National Intelligence Center – have followed the speeches sitting instead to do it standing up. The Throne Room was filled with chairs and the King's House decided to take the press outside, who had to follow the event through a screen.

