While in the Middle East there is division on the future of the Gaza Strip after the last occurrence of the president of the USA, Donald Trump, who intends to take control of the area forcing the Gazati to leave their territory and … That countries like Egypt and Jordan are welcomed, Felipe VI highlighted this morning that «After fifteen long months of aggravated violencemarked by an unbearable number of victims, would break and forced displacements, the recent agreement of Alto El Fuego in Gaza is a crucial opportunity that must be consolidated ».

The King made these statements at the beginning of lunch that he and Queen Letizia offered in the gala hall of the Royal Palace in honor of the president of Egypt, Abdelfatá al Sisi, who is visiting Spain with the aim of addressing the situation in Middle East and look for support for your own proposal for Gaza. Egypt, that He has bluntly rejected Trump’s solutionhe works on a project to rebuild Gaza, which goes through the creation of safe areas within the region where to transfer the population so as not to force their departure from this territory. Don Felipe said “Egypt’s contribution to regional stability” in the Middle East and his speech “in the mediation and promotion of dialogue”, which is now “more important than ever.”

In this sense, after so much violence and before the solutions promoted from the White House, the king stressed that in a context like the current one there is only one possible solution: “Faced with the imposition, dialogue.” «In the face of conflict, understanding; Faced with suffering, empathy»He added blunt. “Dialogue is not one more option among others, but the only possible way towards fair and lasting agreements,” said Felipe VI.

“Egypt is not just a friendly country”the king said, while appreciating that “it is an essential country of the Euromediterranean process” and a “determining actor in the African continent”, in addition to “a strategic partner in the Middle East”, a region that “unfortunately crosses a new phase of instability, marked by geopolitical tensions, prolonged conflicts – with so much pain and suffering – and humanitarian challenges of enormous magnitude, which should not be ignored or ambiguity approached »

In this complex scenario, the king recalled that Spain and Egypt “support the formula of the two states, Israel and Palestine, and maintain a historical commitment to the peace process in the Middle East.” In this context, Don Felipe demanded return to “time of hope»In which it was held here, in the Royal Palace, in 1991, the Peace Conference of Madrid.