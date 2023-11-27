The general secretary of the PSOE and president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, together with the former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero; the president of the PSOE, Cristina Narbona (left), and the Minister of Finance and Public Function, María Jesús Montero, this Sunday in Madrid. Kiko Huesca (EFE)

The difficulty of finding such an altered start to the political course as the one that starts next Wednesday is maximum. No matter how much one wants to establish comparisons of confrontation between political forces, and, above all, of unmitigated disqualification of the first opposition party, the PP, against the Government, there is no possible comparison. For the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the head of the Executive has “a mental problem”, and the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, directly calls him a “psychopath”, as Pedro Sánchez himself highlighted yesterday.

King Felipe VI, in this climate of maximum tension, will preside on Wednesday over the solemn opening session of the 15th legislature before deputies and senators. The institutional framework has not been altered and the democratic procedures will be carried out without any reduction, but the parliamentary majority that has been forged around the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will begin to roll with constant stops to negotiate each law.

Nothing resembles the political discourse of the past, except the understanding between the moderate parties from the socioeconomic perspective of the Basque Country and Catalonia.

From there, nothing will be the same. The parliamentary journey of the bill for the amnesty of those prosecuted by the processes will have the focus on it, but there are many other issues that interest the parties that the PSOE and its leader count on to govern. The PP’s script, however, does not currently take into account discussing issues other than amnesty and anything that has to do with “cessions” to the independence movement.

For now, the PP’s attitude continues to be an important incentive to unite the forces that support the Government, as is the case with Spain’s diplomatic crisis with Israel, in which Feijóo has criticized Sánchez. But the 2014 resolution of Congress, with Mariano Rajoy and the PP in the Government, in favor of the right of the Palestinians to have their own State, like Israel, remains in force. And Feijóo himself had to respond to the Government of Israel, which years ago accused the Parliament of Galicia of “being the greatest enemy” of that country for a resolution in which it advocated for the two States.

Within the parties willing to support the Government, differences may also arise: Podemos asks that Spain break relations with Israel and there is evidence, to the contrary, of the closeness that the Catalan independentists of Junts sought with that State, in full processes.

This serious episode between the Spanish and Israeli governments further deepens the siege that the PP and Vox want to tighten around the PSOE on the streets and in Parliament. Sánchez planned days ago the event he held yesterday in Madrid to pay tribute to the PSOE militants, in the midst of relentless attacks on everything his leadership does and on the militants themselves for supporting him – to the point of questioning whether the PSOE even exists. but has been replaced by a group that blindly and meekly follows Sánchez. First, the president of the PSOE, Cristina Narbona, traced the thread of the main laws of the socialists in democracy. Then, former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero set out to raise the spirits and morale of the militants with a fiery speech in defense of Sánchez’s management, the Spanish situation and with the anticipation that “a day will come” in which he will be able It can be argued that the amnesty law united Spain and Catalonia with the rest of the nation.

The response of the PSOE militants, who came from all over Spain, was support for their general secretary. The adversary’s attack makes them overcome the doubts that assail them about the risky operations underway. “Comrade president, we are not going to fail you,” Zapatero sealed with party language. In the episode about Sánchez’s attitude towards Israel, it does not seem that there will be anxiety in the socialist militancy, according to territorial charges. A novelty: the militants greeted Sánchez with numerous Spanish flags. They brought them from home. “I love seeing the flags of Spain,” responded his general secretary.

