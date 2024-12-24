Felipe VI pronounces tonight his traditional Christmas Eve speechin which the DANA tragedy will surely occupy a prominent place in the balance of a year in which it has celebrated the tenth anniversary of its proclamation.

The king’s recorded message, which It will be broadcast at 9:00 p.m. this Tuesdaywill be predictably focused on the victims and damage caused by the floods of October 29 in Valencia and other areas that claimed more than 220 deaths, a tragedy that has been present in almost all the speeches that the monarch has given since then.

The kings have traveled to the affected areas on several occasions to speak with those affected and learn first-hand about the reconstruction work that is being carried out, the last time precisely last Sunday, when they went on a private visit together with their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía.

As in other previous Christmas messages, it is foreseeable that the head of state reaffirm your appeal to dialogue and consensus in a context characterized by the confrontation between the Government and PP, and that appeals to this unit to face the reconstruction tasks of the affected areas.

A message that occurs on the tenth anniversary of his proclamation as king, and in which the monarch can once again emphasize how “coherence and integrity”, together with the Constitution, have been the principles that have guided his decisions and actions. in these years.

He will also predictably talk about future of the Crown which represents the Princess of Asturias, to whom this year has been given greater institutional presence as heir. Leonor de Borbón is preparing to board the Spanish Navy Training Ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano and begin her training cruise as a midshipman of the Naval Military School on January 11, as the king himself did in 1987.

The Christmas message of Felipe VI, the eleventh of his reignwill be broadcast in the audiovisual media, as well as on the Royal Family’s YouTube channel, and its accounts on X and Instagram.