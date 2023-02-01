King Felipe VI has made a closed defense of Spanish justice this Tuesday, hours after the ruling of the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) has sided with the Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena, by ruling that the Belgian Justice did not can reject the delivery of those accused by the ‘procés’ claimed to be tried in Spain, unless there is evidence that demonstrates systemic deficiencies in the Spanish judicial system.

In the midst of a struggle between the Spanish justice system and Catalan nationalism, which questions the impartiality of Spanish judges and their independence, the head of state has offered the “unconditional support” and “confidence” of the Crown to the judges, to whom He has asked that they not forget that they are “European” magistrates. «The Constitution advocates justice as one of the highest values ​​of our legal system. And the judiciary is the mechanism for defending constitutionally recognized individual and collective rights and controlling the actions of the public authorities”, he assured, in the framework of the delivery of offices to the 171 new judges.

The event was held in Barcelona, ​​where the judicial school is located, with the presence of the interim president of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), Rafael Mozo; the Minister of Transportation, Raquel Sánchez; the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz; the interim president of the Supreme Court, Francisco Marín Castán; the Government delegate in Catalonia, María Eugènia Gay; among other authorities. Not only the independence movement questions Spanish justice. Also from the Government. For example, the Podemos sector of the Executive branch blames the judges for an incorrect application of the new law of ‘only yes is yes’. And there are those who consider that the Government itself questioned the actions of the Supreme Court judges when approving the pardons for the leaders of the ‘procés’ or when modifying the Penal Code. The judiciary and the Government maintained a strong struggle on account of the renewal of the CGPJ and the Constitutional leadership.

Felipe reminded the judges that the rule of law calls for a “firm defense of the Constitution and the law, providing fair and impartial answers to the problems of citizens and offering them a framework of certainty, stability and legal security as a guarantee of a free society.” The King has indicated that society “trusts” a “judicial power”, made up of people “independent, responsible and subject solely to the rule of law”. “Independence is the keystone of your function,” he has claimed. The independence of the judges supposes, as he has highlighted, a “bulwark”, which “constitutes the essence of the rule of law”, because “it ensures the principle of separation of powers”, which enshrines the Constitution. The independence of judges, he has pointed out, must be “proclaimed, preserved and respected both at the institutional and individual level.”

In the same act, the president of the CGPJ thanked the presence of the Head of State, who in his opinion has an “enormous constitutional and political dimension, an expression of the Crown’s permanent support for the judiciary and its defense of the Constitution and the law”. Rafael Mozo has claimed the sense of “public service and the independence and impartiality of the judge.”