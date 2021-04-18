Not a few in Vila-real think that having passed the Cup tie against Levante, yesterday they would have played the first ending of its history. Roger scored in minute 120 the goal of the granota pass to the semifinals and the Villarreal he stayed with the honey on the lips to play a final. Starting next week will try again in Europa League but the feeling left by that tie at La Cerámica was one of missed opportunity.

Roger was his executioner once more. Torrent’s is the king of the Levante-Villarreal derby (follow the match live on AS.com). Not in vain, has scored four goals in eight games disputed against the yellows. Today it will threaten again. And he will do it accompanied by another center forward, Dani gomez, which forces him to lower the playmaker further to give continuity to the Granotas attacks.

The uprising, Cup semifinalist and with the permanence in the pocket, the season is almost done. Although a victory would give him the possibility of fighting until the end for a seventh place that could give the prize of Europe. Precisely in Europe is where Villarreal field its widths. The dream of all Vila-real passes through eliminate Arsenal, avenge Riquelme’s penalty, and stand in his first continental final. Greedy. But today the fight is another. Getting into Europe via the League is the minimum goal you must meet Emery. For that he was also signed.

While Paco López will pull the best he has (Melero will still start from the bench and Bell finally does not arrive), Emery point to what will make rotations. Many holders could rest to pull them only if necessary.