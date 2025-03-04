03/04/2025



Updated at 5:49 p.m.





César Román, the hotel businessman known as ‘The King of the Cachopo’, has detailed for the first time the location of his partner’s mortal remains, Heidi Paz, murdered in August 2018 and for what was sentenced to fifteen years in jail. In a letter sent to the Provincial Court of Madrid also recounts that he killed her with a shot in the head during a struggle motivated by a discussion between them.

In the letter, to which Europa Press has had access, it reveals that he did not dismembered his girlfriend, but was his uncle Miguel. He went to this relative, a dead forensic doctor, who was asked for advice when he verified that the woman had died in one of her ships located in the Usera district.

Both agreed to their burial in a place located in the municipality of Carranque, in the province of Toledo, and that they knew from their childhood.

A year ago, Román first confessed the authorship in the crime of Heidi Paz, whose torso was found in one of the ships of the businessman located in Usera. Through this letter addressed to the Provincial Court of Madrid, which he sent without consulting his lawyer, he apologized to the family.









Now, he says that his partner’s death occurred in “the course of an absurd discussion” for economic matters in the ship where the suitcase contained in his torso was found. According to the version embodied in that letter, The woman took a gun and tried to take it off“The weapon shot fatally, dying instantly because that disastrous and unique shot hit his head, without an exit hole.”

After that, he states that he wants to inform the location of the remains not found so that the victims can end their pain, indicating that he contacted his uncle already deceased after verifying that his partner had died for his medical knowledge.

In a place of Toledo

«We take the tremendously wrong and erroneous decision to hide what happenedgetting rid of the weapon and the body, agreing that it would be Miguel who did it, while I simulated a life as normal as possible, ”he admits.

Plan contributed by the King of the Cachopo



Europa Press





«The place is popularly known as the gulliesnear the archaeological park, before crossing the bridge over the Guadarrama River, in an area formed by mountaineers located about 500 meters from the parking lot, in front of the picnic tree, to the left of the bridge, the fountain and the dry stream, ”he details.

However, he points out that he does not know the exact place since he did not accompany him. The writing is accompanied by a plane of the situation and the area, as remembered, to “favor its location and offers to contribute how many details I know and understand necessary for the location.”

“I sincerely apologize to Heidi’s family for this act and with this explanation I do not want to reduce or reduce my responsibility, which I assume absolutely and with all its consequences,” he adds.

In December 2022, the Supreme Court endorsed the sentence to 15 years imposed by his partner’s homicide by supporting the DNA report that proved that the torso found in one of his ships corresponded to that of his partner.

Justice declared proven that César Román killed Heidy at dawn on August 5, 2018 on the floor he had rented on López Grass street in the Vallecas district. Until now, the businessman defended that behind the murder there was a police mafia and that his ex -partner dedicated himself to the ‘turnaround’ of drugs, a version that now denies.