The changing appetites of the King of Thailand know no restraint, protected by the divine nature attributed to him in his country. The last of his cravings in an endless list of controversies has been to restore freedom to Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, the woman he became the first royal concubine before disowning her just two months later. Last Friday Sineenat left the Bangkok prison where she was imprisoned and the next day she was already flying through the skies towards Germany, ready to join the Vajiralongkorn harem.

On his 67th birthday, the Thai monarch presented himself with an “imperial consort.” That was the title Sineenat received in August 2019, during a nationwide televised ceremony. To the left of Vajiralongkorn sat Queen Suthida, whom he had married in May of the same year. Little was known about the new concubine, beyond the brief biographical information shared on the official website of the royal house. Sineenat was born in 1985 in one of the country’s northern provinces and began her professional career as a nurse.

At some point she began a love affair with the then crown prince, which caused a change of direction in her life. From then on, she joined the state security apparatus, where she served as a security guard, pilot and paratrooper until she was appointed general of the armed forces by Vajiralongkorn; a trajectory very similar to that of her adversary for royal favor, Suthida.

The abnormality and its tension was broken in October 2019, just two months after the ceremony as royal consort, when Sineenat was publicly repudiated and stripped of all her titles, accused of “disloyalty” and “disobedience.” The details of what happened are unknown, beyond the text published in the official Thai government gazette. “The royal consort is ungrateful and behaves improperly. She is also not satisfied with the title that has been awarded to her, doing everything possible to rise to the height of the queen. Since then she has remained unaccounted for and even rumored that she would have died behind bars.

However, in the same way that Sineenat fell first to grace and then disgrace, her luck took another turn last Friday when she left the Lat Yao Women’s Correctional Facility. Their destination was a shouting secret: Germany. In principle she was to return a week later, but the king’s will accelerated the plans. On Saturday, one of the Boeing 737s owned by the royal household left for Munich with her on board. Upon descending from the ship at her destination, she was greeted with royal treatment, including ceremonial umbrellas and the presence of Vajiralongkorn himself, decked out in one of the strangers. tops feminine that you usually wear.

From there they were taken to the Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl in Bavaria, reserved exclusively for the use and enjoyment of the court. On Monday, however, the king traveled to Zurich again, a journey he usually makes when visiting his wife, Queen Suthida, who has taken up residence in a hotel in the Swiss city of Engelberg. Meanwhile, Thai students remain mobilized, demanding a democratic reform that protects the population against the whims of their king.