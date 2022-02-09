The king of Spain, Philip VItested positive for covid-19 in a test that has been carried out after presenting “mild symptoms” of the disease since last night, reported this Wednesday the King’s House.

The positive of the head of the Spanish State will force the monarch to remain in isolation for seven days, during which the official activities that he had planned will be suspended.

The Casa del Rey detailed in a statement that the general state of health of Felipe VI “is good”, so that he will be able to maintain his institutional activity from his residence in Madrid, although he has suspended official acts.

The contagion of the king, who is 54 years old, led to the suspension of the meeting that he was going to hold this Wednesday at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid with the president of Bosnia and Hercegovina, Zeljko Komsic, as well as the subsequent lunch, in which the queen was to accompany him.

As for the rest of the royal family, neither Queen Letizia nor Infanta Sofía have symptoms, so they will be able to continue their activities “normally” following “the established rules”, although both “will submit to the monitoring protocols provided in these cases,” according to the statement.

Queen Letizia, not subject to confinement as she does not present symptoms, does maintain her work schedule, and next Friday she plans to visit a hospital in the Madrid region (center).

Princess Eleanor, heiress to the throne, resides in Wales, where she studies international baccalaureate. Spain has accumulated 94,931 deaths and just over 10.4 million covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, according to official data, with an incidence of 1,893 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last fourteen days, considered in the country as very high risk for the disease, although with a downward trend.

