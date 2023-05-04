It is difficult to find two more different people in the world who have shown a better harmony: a guerrilla in his youth compared to someone raised in a palace. The King of Spain and Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia, gave speeches this Wednesday before an official dinner with politicians and businessmen in which they highlighted the brotherhood and good relations between the two countries. Felipe VI even gave his support to total peace, Petro’s idea of ​​disarming the guerrillas and drug cartels once and for all. “We support it. It is a longing that all Colombians share, the silence of arms. It is an arduous path in search of a lasting peace in his country, ”said the King.

The monarch was the first to speak and thus described the bilateral relationship at the meeting held at the Royal Palace in Madrid: “It is one of brotherhood, mutual respect and enormous strategic interest.” He recalled that he was in Cartagena de Indias on the 450th anniversary of the founding of the city and that since then his trips to that country have been constant. He also remembered that Petro studied at the University of Salamanca, where he will return on Friday to give a talk. “In Spain, being Colombian has become synonymous with friendship,” added the King.

He pointed out that the EU-Celac summit, under the Spanish presidency of the Council of the Union, will be a great opportunity to deepen the ties between the two countries. “Only through concerted action between us will we be able to consolidate the values ​​we share and in which we believe, move forward with greater security and confidence both on issues of bi-regional interest and those that occupy the global agenda”, he continued.

The King recalled that in his speech in the Congress of Deputies in the morning, Petro made reference to the threat that climate change poses to humanity. “The pre-eminence that it gives to the preservation of the environment, from the condition that Colombia has as a world reserve of biodiversity and water, is turning it into an example to address the energy transition and the fight against the effects of climate change. It has placed the environment at the center of its national and international agenda,” he noted.

Petro did not bring any written text, he improvised. He was wearing the necklace of the Order of Isabel la Católica, which has been awarded to him at the proposal of the Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares. The president of Colombia made a strong start by assuring that relations between Europe and Latin America need a paradigm shift and cannot be the same as they were five centuries ago. He took advantage of the fact that there were many businessmen in the room to also remind them that the business world needs new ideas, according to him. “It was said that freedom was buying what you wanted and producing and selling what you wanted. Those of us who did not think so were cornered, dinosaurs told us. If we did that, we seem to cease to exist as a species and as individuals.”

That gave rise to his catastrophic speech about the future of the world. He is convinced that the planet and democracy are in serious danger. “Sometimes I think it could bring us a new European, German 1933. Sometimes I think that the days of democracy may be numbered,” he explained. His speech was twice as long as the King’s. “Latin America has not industrialized in decades. We would have to create a new company, given so much presence of businessmen here. You cannot establish an economy where one wins and the other loses. That world is over, ”he insisted before the CEOs of the most important companies in both countries.

Gustavo Petro is making a state visit to Spain these days, the largest since the Italian president, Sergio Mattarella, came here in 2021. Petro gave a speech in the Congress of Deputies in which he warned of the resistance that exists in his country to the changes that he promotes. In that same idea he resulted in an exclusive interview with EL PAÍS. The far-right Vox deputies left before he began to speak, to the applause of the rest of the chamber, which celebrated his absence. The PP bench, the moderate right, did not applaud the Colombian president until they saw their leader, Alberto Núñez Feijoo, do so. Before he was with the Kings, who offered him an official lunch.

The president of Congress, Meritxell Batet, has told Petro that she wants “to achieve total peace to be a benefit for all Colombians” and that her reformist challenges are aimed at “strengthening democracy.” In his speech, the Colombian president said he knew Spain even before he came by reading Don Quixote, “that he accompanied me as a child,” she later wrote in the Congress guest book. “I dreamed of an army of Quixotes seeking justice for the world (…). Somehow I became a Quixote, ”he said. Petro was greatly applauded by the camera, to the point that he assured that he had never received such an ovation during his 20 years as a parliamentarian in his country.

Petro has landed in Spain at a key moment in his mandate, which is barely nine months old. His first cabinet pretended to be one of concentration, giving several key ministers to centrist and conservative sectors. Last week, however, he changed course completely and surrounded himself with the people he trusted. Petro believes that his reforms have met with resistance in the Colombian Congress and that his administration has not been able to adapt to this counter-scenario. He now calls on the people to take to the streets to defend his proposals, which had been greatly reduced in the bills. A Petro leaning more to the left has been the one who has shaken the King’s hand and has hung a necklace in homage to a queen.

