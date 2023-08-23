King Felipe VI proposed this Tuesday the leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), Alberto Núñez Feijóo, as investiture candidate to become president of the Spanish Government.

Feijóo is the leader of the party with the most votes in the general elections on July 23, with 137 seats out of the 350 that make up in Congress, and has the support of the right-wing Vox party and its 33 seats plus another two from two regionalist parties, although insufficient to achieve the absolute majority of the Congress of Deputies (176).

The monarch made this decision after a round of consultations with the leaders of the parties with parliamentary representation, as established in the Spanish Constitution.

The current acting president of the Government of Spain, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, had also shown this Tuesday, like Feijóo, his willingness to stand for investiture because he considers that he has more parliamentary support, although he obtained fewer seats in the elections ( 121).

This is the first time that two candidates sought to go to the investiture in Spain.

The king has chosen to propose the one who currently has the most support, since Sánchez starts from 152 seats (his PSOE party and the left-wing Sumar formation) and must sew pacts with other forces to achieve a majority.

At a press conference after meeting with the monarch, Feijóo admitted that “no party has an absolute majority”, but considered that with the support of 172 deputies he is only four (176) away from an absolute majority.

According to the Spanish Constitution, It is up to the King, after consultation with the parties with parliamentary representation, to propose a candidate for the investiture as President of the Government, who must be voted on by the Congress of Deputies.

The candidate proposed by the head of state needs an absolute majority (176 yeses) in the first vote or a simple majority (more yeses than noes) in a second one, to be held 48 hours later.

If, after both, it does not obtain sufficient support, new votes may be held, but if within two months from the first vote no candidate obtains it, there will be new elections in Spain.

EFE