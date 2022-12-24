The conflict over Ukraine provoked an energy crisis. This was announced on December 24 in a Christmas address to the nation by King Philip VI of Spain.

He believes that this conflict, like the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, is having a strong impact on the economy.

The situation in Ukraine “provoked an energy crisis with serious consequences for industry, trade and transport,” said Philip VI.

According to him, the situation around Ukraine also affected the security of Spain.

Earlier, on December 20, Bloomberg wrote that the ceiling on natural gas prices agreed by the countries of the European Union (EU) could disrupt gas supplies to the region and exacerbate the energy crisis.

The day before, the EU countries agreed on a gas price ceiling at €180 per 1 MWh. It is noted that, having expressed certain concerns, the decision was also supported by Germany, which was skeptical about this initiative. It is known that this measure will begin to work from February 15.

On the same day, Damien Ernst, a European expert, lecturer at the University of Liege in Belgium and the Polytechnic Institute in Paris, said that the gas price ceiling approved by the European Union (EU) would not stabilize the market. The indicator should be at least at the level of €100 per 1 MWh.

On Dec. 5, Bloomberg reported that only a few degrees Celsius separated Europe from blackouts. In the event of frost, the consequence will be a power outage in the states of the European Union (EU).

European Commission (EC) Energy Director-General Ditte Juhl Jørgensen said on November 28 that the EU will face big challenges in winter 2023-24.

The representative of the EC explained that such expectations are predicted based on the ongoing imbalance in global financial markets, including the gas market.

Prior to this, on November 24, the Financial Times, citing analysts, wrote that the energy crisis that arose in Europe would last for years if the region does not reduce demand and establish new gas supply channels.

Europe is faced with rising energy prices after the imposition of sanctions against Russia against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by Moscow since February 24 to protect the Donbass.

