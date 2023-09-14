This came while the King of Morocco chaired a working meeting at the Royal Palace in Rabat devoted to activating the emergency program to re-house those affected and take care of the groups most affected by the earthquake, whose epicenter was in the Al Haouz province.

This program was the subject of royal instructions issued during the working session chaired by the King following the earthquake, according to what the official Moroccan News Agency reported.

The King of Morocco stressed that the relocation process must be carried out while respecting the necessary conditions related to fairness and constant attention to the needs of the affected population.

Program details and ministerial decisions

The ministerial committee formed after the earthquake said that the first phase of the rehousing program that was presented to the king concerned about 50,000 homes that collapsed completely or partially across the five affected provinces.

The program includes urgent initiatives for temporary shelter, especially through appropriate shelter formats on site, in structures resistant to cold and weather disturbances, or in prepared reception spaces that have all the necessary facilities.

The Moroccan state will grant urgent assistance worth 30,000 Moroccan dirhams to the families concerned.

The program, on the other hand, consists of taking immediate reconstruction initiatives, which are carried out after prior operations of expertise, preparation works and land stabilization.

For this purpose, it is planned to provide direct financial assistance worth 140,000 dirhams to the homes that completely collapsed, and 80,000 dirhams to cover the rehabilitation work of the homes that partially collapsed.

Instructions of the King of Morocco

The Moroccan King stressed the need for the reconstruction process to be carried out on the basis of a book of tolerances, and under technical and engineering supervision, in harmony with the heritage of the region and which respects the unique architectural characteristics.

On the other hand, he reiterated his instructions so that the response would be strong, rapid, and proactive while respecting the dignity of the population, their customs, customs and heritage, as the measures must not only work to repair the damage left by the earthquake.

But he stressed the launch of a thoughtful, integrated, and ambitious program to rebuild and rehabilitate the affected areas in general, whether at the level of strengthening infrastructure or raising the quality of public services.

This program, which has multiple dimensions, will mainly mobilize the private financial means of the state and public institutions, and will also be open to contributions from internal actors, as well as Arab and non-Arab countries that wish to do so, and the King of Morocco once again expressed his country’s thanks to them.

Caring for orphans

During this meeting, the King of Morocco touched on the immediate care of orphaned children who lost their families and were left without resources, and he gave orders to count these children and grant them the status of sponsored by the nation.

With the aim of extricating them from this ordeal and protecting them from all risks and all forms of fragility to which they may unfortunately be exposed after this natural disaster, the Moroccan King gave his orders to the government to adopt the procedure for approving the draft law necessary for this purpose, as soon as possible.