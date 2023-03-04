His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayat Al-Din Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, King of Malaysia, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, accompanied by Khalid Ghanem Al-Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, and the accompanying delegation, as part of his official visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation began the tour by visiting the tomb of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, where everyone prayed for mercy and forgiveness for him, recalling his legacy and wise approach that contributed to promoting a culture of tolerance, coexistence and peace among the various peoples of the world.

His Majesty and the accompanying delegation performed the noon prayer in the mosque with the crowd of worshipers, and then His Majesty toured, accompanied by His Excellency Dr. Yousef Al-Obaidly; Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in the mosque’s halls and external corridors, where they learned about the mosque’s civilized message calling for coexistence, tolerance and openness to the other; Emanating from the exploits and values ​​of the founding father, and the great role played by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in introducing the tolerant Islamic culture, building bridges of rapprochement with various cultures of the world, and what distinguishes it from other places of worship.

His Majesty and the accompanying delegation were briefed on the history of the founding of the great edifice, the aesthetics of the mosque and the splendid arts of Islamic architecture, which were clearly evident in all its corners, and the unique holdings of the mosque, and the most wonderful works of Islamic civilization throughout the ages of arts and engineering designs that met in their different and varied design. The whole, to reflect the beauty and harmony of cultures in one creative work.