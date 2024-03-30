The King of Kings: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

This evening, Saturday 30 March 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, King of Kings will be broadcast, a 1961 film inspired by the gospels, directed by Nicholas Ray, which Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer distributed on the US cinema circuit on 30 October 1961. But let's look at all the information in detail together.

Plot

In 63 BC Gnaeus Pompeius Magnus conquered Jerusalem and had it sacked. As soon as he entered the city, the Roman leader arrives at the sacred temple to take possession of the mythical treasure of Solomon and, to penetrate it, has the priests killed. But when he entered he discovered that the treasure was nothing other than the Torah scrolls. Disappointed, he is about to throw them into the flames when a priest who survived the massacre has them delivered and takes them to safety. Many years later, endless rebellions against the authority of Rome broke out and the Romans ordered various crucifixions and placed the cruel Herod the Great on the throne of Judea. Then the film's narrative moves to Bethlehem, where the carpenter Giuseppe and his wife Maria have arrived to be registered. But not finding accommodation for the night they take refuge in a stable where their firstborn, Jesus, is born. Then the shepherds and wise men arrive from the East to worship him. However, Herod, having learned of this birth, orders the centurion Lucius and his men to go to Bethlehem and kill all the newborn children. Mary and Joseph flee to Egypt with the child. Meanwhile Herod dies, killed by his son Herod Antipas who takes power.

After these events the film restarts in Nazareth where Jesus, now twelve years old, works in the shop together with Joseph. Soldiers arrive led by Lucius who notices that Jesus has escaped the massacre of the newborns (but covers him up) and orders his parents to have him registered. Once again, the film's narrative moves to many years later and we see rebels, led by Barabbas and Judas Iscariot, ready to attack the caravan transporting the new governor of Judea Pontius Pilate and his wife Claudia from Rome to Jerusalem. The attack fails and Pilate meets King Herod Antipas on the banks of the Jordan River. The two turn and see John the Baptist preaching to the crowds. At that moment, thirty-year-old Jesus arrives and is baptized. Then he goes into the desert and is tempted by the devil and then he arrives in Galilee where he gathers the apostles. Meanwhile in Jerusalem Herod orders Lucius to arrest John who was in the city to preach and Jesus goes to visit him in the prison. Judas leaves Barabbas' rebels and joins the apostles. Jesus begins to preach and gathers large masses of people including Pilate's own wife (Claudia) and Lucius. Herod has John beheaded on the whim of his stepdaughter Salome. He, Pilate and the high priest Caiaphas are terrified by the works and miracles of Jesus.

The King of Kings: the cast

We've seen the plot of The King of Kings, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jeffrey Hunter: Jesus

Siobhán McKenna: Maria

Robert Ryan: John the Baptist

Ron Randell: Centurion Lucius

Hurd Hatfield: Pontius Pilate

Viveca Lindfors: Claudia

Frank Thring: Herod Antipas

Rita Gam: Herodias

Royal Dano: Peter

Rip Torn: Judas Iscariot

Harry Guardino: Barabbas

Antonio Mayans: John the apostle

Carmen Sevilla: Mary Magdalene

Brigid Bazlen: Salome

Guy Rolfe: Caiaphas

Gérard Tichy: Joseph

Grégoire Aslan: Herod the Great

Conrado San Martín: Pompeo

Adriano Rimoldi: Melchiorre

Luis Prendes: good thief

Barry Keegan: Bad Thief

Rafael Luis Calvo: Simon of Cyrene

Félix de Pomés: Joseph of Arimathea

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The King of Kings live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 30 March 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.