This evening, 8 April 2023 (Holy Saturday), at 21.20 on Rete 4 at 21.20 Il re dei re (King of Kings), a film inspired by the 1961 Gospels, directed by Nicholas Ray, will be Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer distributed in the US cinema circuit on October 30, 1961. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

In 63 BC Gnaeus Pompey the Great conquered Jerusalem and had it sacked. As soon as he enters the city, the Roman leader arrives at the sacred temple to take possession of the mythical treasure of Solomon and, to penetrate it, he has the priests killed. But he enters and discovers that the treasure was none other than the scrolls of the Torah. Disappointed, he is about to throw them into the flames when a priest who survived the massacre has them delivered and takes them to safety. Many years later, endless rebellions against the authority of Rome break out, and the Romans order various crucifixions and put the cruel Herod the Great on the throne of Judea.

Then the narration of the film passes to Bethlehem, where the carpenter Giuseppe and his wife Maria have arrived to be censored. But finding no accommodation for the night, they take refuge in a stable where their firstborn, Jesus, is born. Then the shepherds and the Magi arrive from the east to adore him. But Herod, having learned of this birth, orders the centurion Lucius and his men to go to Bethlehem and kill all the newborn children. Mary and Joseph flee to Egypt with the child. Meanwhile Herod dies, killed by his son Herod Antipas who takes power. The life of Jesus up to the crucifixion and resurrection is then told.

The king of kings: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The King of Kings, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jeffrey Hunter: Jesus

Siobhan McKenna: Maria

Robert Ryan: John the Baptist

Ron RandellLucius Catanio

Hurd HatfieldPontius Pilate

Viveca LindforsClaudia

Frank Thring as Herod Antipas

Rita Gam: Herodias

Royal Dano: Peter

Rip Torn: Judas Iscariot

Harry Guardino: Barabbas

Antonio Mayans: John the Apostle

Carmen Sevilla: Mary Magdalene

Brigid Bazlen as Salome

Guy Rolfe: Caiaphas

Gérard Tichy: Joseph

Grégoire Aslan: Herod the Great

Conrado San Martín: Pompey

Luis Prendes: good thief

Barry Keegan: bad thief

Streaming and TV

Where to see The King of Kings on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast today – Saturday 8 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it.