King Abdullah II received phone calls from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and Lebanese President General Michel Aoun, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in which they expressed their country’s full solidarity with Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty, and their support for all measures and decisions taken by the Kingdom to preserve its security and stability.

His Majesty also received phone calls from Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait.