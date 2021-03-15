The Jordanian Monarch, King Abdullah II, pledged, on Monday, to hold accountable all those who failed in his work and to protect the lives of Jordanians, in the case of the oxygen failure of patients in a hospital in the city of Salt.

The official Jordan News Agency (Petra) quoted the king as saying, while presiding over a meeting of the National Policy Council, “May God have mercy on our people who we lost in Salt,” stressing that “it is never acceptable for us to lose any citizen as a result of negligence.”

King Abdullah II also stressed the need for every official or employee, big or small, to be up to the level of responsibility, otherwise let him leave room for those who want to serve Jordan and the Jordanians.

Read also … Jordan monitors the largest daily toll from Corona injuries

The Jordanian monarch clarified that the position is not to appease or courtesy, but to serve Jordanians and Jordanians sincerely, stressing that “the culture of Jordanians is a culture of honor, masculinity and dignity, derived from those who founded the state. This is known about Jordanians.”

Abdullah Al-Thani expressed his understanding of the difficulties facing Jordanians as a result of the epidemic, stressing, “We will, with the help of God, overcome the exceptional circumstances the country is going through from the Corona pandemic, and the economic conditions, and this requires working in a team spirit.”

Read also … After the “catastrophe of Salt” … the appointment of a new Minister of Health in Jordan

Six patients with the new Corona virus died in a hospital in the city of Salt, after running out of oxygen, which led to the resignation of the Minister of Health.