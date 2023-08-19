The king of investors bets 1.6 billion dollars against Wall Street

The king of investors of Wall Street placed another bet. Michael Burrywho became famous in 2008 for predicting the collapse of the US housing market, bet more than 1.6 billion dollars on the collapse of Wall Street.

As he writes Forbesaccording to the US stock market regulator, the Security Exchange CommissionBurry’s investment firm, Scion Asset Managementhas committed more than 90% of the portfolio in put options against funds that follow it S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100.

