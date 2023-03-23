SN extension today brings online the presentation trailer and a gallery of images dedicated to the good Kim KaphwanDLC fighter arriving this spring for the fighting game THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV takes on a general game update which, as previously communicated, will add 8 more famous songs from the franchise for the mode DJ Station.

While Kim does not yet have a precise release date, it will be offered for a playable test at the booth of SN extension during the’EVOJapan 2023an event that will take place in Japan from 31 March to the April 2nd.

Before leaving you in the company of all the multimedia material dedicated to Kimwe remind you that THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV is available for purchase on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|SAnd pc through the platforms Steam, Epic Games Store And Microsoft Store.

Source: SN extension Street Gematsu