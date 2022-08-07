Tomorrow, 8 Augustthe Team Awakened Orochi will make its grand debut as a fighting game DLC THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV. As reported during the reveal, to be part of this team will be none other than Orochi Yashiro, Orochi ShermieAnd Orochi Chris.

Furthermore, SNK has communicated the desire to add the cross-play between the various gaming platforms, with the dedicated update that should arrive in the course of 2023.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | SAnd PC Street Steam, Epic Games StoreAnd Microsoft Store. Cross-play between different platforms is currently only available on PS5 And PS4.

Source: SNK Street Gematsu