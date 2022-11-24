SN extension announced the Season 2 of downloadable content for THE KING OF FIGHTERS XVwhich will start at January 2023 with the arrival of the character Shingo Yabuki, launched alongside a general rebalance. The second character already confirmed will be the highly anticipated Kim Kaphwanarriving during the spring 2023 along with the first tests for cross-play. Further updates and new characters are planned for the future.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store. Here you will find our review, while below you will find the trailer for the second season.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV – Season 2 Trailer

Source: SN extension Street Gematsu