SNK announced the latest characters arriving for the first season of DLC THE KING OF FIGHTERS XVcoming this fall: it’s about Haomaru, Nakoruru And Give them Dagger coming from SAMURAI SHODOWNwhich together will form the “Team Samurai”Which will go against Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury, Kyo Kusanagi from The King of Fighters and Ryo Sakazaki from Art of Fighting to create the most important SNK fighting crossover ever seen in a single title.

Furthermore, SNK announced the arrival of the Season 2 from THE KING OF FIGHTERS XVwhich will start in 2023 with two highly anticipated characters absent from the main roster: let’s talk about Shingo Yabuki and Kim Kaphwan, the first two new warriors who will usher in the new wave of fighters. The arrival of a is also confirmed cross-platform support for online multiplayer.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store. Below we can see the announcement trailer and some new images.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV – New characters

Source: SNK Street Gematsu