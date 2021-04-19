the king of Fighters has excited all the fans of this IP of SNK, and it is not for less, if many of the most beloved characters will have their return.

There is no final release date yet, but new trailers have been revealed to us in recent months, and one of them seems to have caused annoyance.

Although it sounds strange, a recent video was modified to show ‘for not’ behind one of the fighters that we will see in The King of Fighters XV.

This little joke from The King of Fighters was taken down

This new installment of SNK’s fighting game is already preparing everything to give players the best experience, although it must first generate some hype.

The last trailer showed us Shermie in action, but her presentation in The King of Fighters XV gave what to talk about by showing the word ‘for not’ highlighted with neon lights in the background.

This subtle reference didn’t stand out as much to the eye, but some users noted that the clip was replaced and now looks somewhat different.

‘RIP the neon sign with porn. You will be greatly missed. ‘

As you can see, the sign now has the letters highlighted ‘POP N’ instead of ‘BY N’, so possibly someone complained about said message.

It is not really known what led to SNK to change this little joke from the last trailer of the king of Fighters, but now it looks like this.

This new fighting game has not yet defined its final release date, but remains firm that it will arrive sometime in 2021.

Hopefully this little censorship does not dictate the complete course of this long-awaited game, as several comic elements could be lost if the same conservative line is followed.

We recommend you:

Fountain.



