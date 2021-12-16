A second open beta for THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV is on the way since 17 to the December 20, as reported in our previous news, and to start putting some meat on the fire, SNK gives us a brand new trailer showing the Climax Super Special Moves proposed during the upcoming test session.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV has been arriving in full form since February 17, 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X! S, PlayStation 4, And PC Street Steam, Epic Games Store, And Microsoft Store.

Source: SNK Street Gematsu