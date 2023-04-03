In the recent wave of branded news SN extensionthe company has also reserved a small space for THE KING OF FIGHTERS XVrevealing not only that the DLC fighter Kim Kaphwan this will be released April 4thbut who will follow him Goenitzarriving via free update this summer.

And also in the summer, as previously revealed, two more characters will also debut, namely Sylvie Paula Paula And Najd. We also remind you that an open beta test session for cross-play mechanics will be held this spring.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV is available for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|SAnd pc Street Steam, Epic Games Store And Microsoft Store. Below you can admire a video dedicated to the incoming fighters, more precisely:

0:00 – Kim Kaphwan Trailer

0:32 – Sylvie Paula Paula Trailer

0:54 – Cross Play Beta Trailer

2:33 – Goenitz Trailer

Source: SN extension Street Gematsu