SNK reveals the release date for the latest DLC announced for THE KING OF FIGHTERS XVthe character of Hinako Shijo. Downloadable content will be available next November 14th and below we can see the trailer and some images.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV – Hinako Shijo trailer

Source: SNK Street Gematsu