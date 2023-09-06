SN extension announced that Duo Lonthe new additional character for the roster of THE KING OF FIGHTERS XVwill be available as a paid DLC from the next September 12th.

We remind you that THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Below we can see the latest trailer and some new images regarding the new fighter.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV – Duo Lon trailer

















Source: SN extension Street Gematsu

Read on at Akiba Gamers

#KING #FIGHTERS #release #date #Duo #Lon