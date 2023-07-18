SN extension has released a new trailer and new images for THE KING OF FIGHTERS XVintroducing the new DLC character coming soon: Najdvoiced by Ayaka Fukuhara.

The arrival of Najd is scheduled for this summer, but does not yet have a precise date. It will be possible to try it in preview atEVO 2023which will take place from August 4 to 6 in Las Vegas, at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV – Najd trailer

Source: SN extension Street Gematsu