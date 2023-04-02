Continued support for The King of Fighters XVwith fighting game SNK continuing to receive new content and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future as evidenced by the recent announcement of Kim Kaphwan and Goenitz as next fighters coming to the roster.

You can see both in the trailer published by SNK on the news announced in the past few hours, on the occasion of EVO 2023 in Japan and regarding various elements arriving for the company’s games.

The arrival of Kim Kaphwan is very close, with the release set for April 4, 2023so keep an eye out for updates to The King of Fighters XV in the coming week.

As far as Goenitz is concerned, it will take a while to wait before being able to see him in action: the addition is foreseen through an update that should take place during thesummertherefore there are still a few months left before the arrival of the fighter in question.

Also expected for this summer is the arrival of Sylvie Paula Paula and Najd, therefore destined to further expand the roster of fighters of the fifteenth chapter of the historic fighting game series by SNK, available for PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X |S.