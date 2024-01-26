SNK announced the arrival of a new free update for THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV which will introduce the system of “Advance Strike“. The patch will be released starting next January 30th will introduce this new mechanic, with which we will be able to block the opponent's holds and knock him out for a few seconds, thus leaving us the possibility of doing additional damage.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for the update, wishing you a good viewing as always!

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV – Advance Strike

Source: SNK Street Gematsu