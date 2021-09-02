After knowing, I would finally add, the release date of THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV, here it is SNK returns to delight us with the various character trailers and images announcing the fighters offered by the game’s initial roster. The protagonist of today’s multimedia material is Ash Crimson (CV: Sounosuke Nagashiro).

And the roster of characters begins to be nice full-bodied. Up to now they have been announced Antonov, Ramon, And King of Dinosaurs (GAW team), Athena Asamiya, Mai Shiranui And Yuri Sakazaki (Team Super Heroine), Vanessa, Luong And Blue Mary (Team Secret Agent), Ralf Jones, Clark Still And Leona Heidern (Team Ikari), Ryo Sakazaki, Robert Garcia And King (Team Art of Fighting), Chris, Shermie And Yashiro Nanakase (Team Orochi), Terry Bogard, Joe Higashi And Andy Bogard (Team Fatal Fury), Chizuru Kagura, Kyo Kusanagi And Iori Yagami, (Team Sacred Treasures), Benimaru, Meitenkun And Shun’ei (Team Hero).

Before leaving you in the company of the new trailer, as usual, we remind you that THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV is on the way since February 17, 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Ash Crimson Trailer

Source: SNK Street Gematsu