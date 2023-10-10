SNK announced what the next DLC character will be for THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV. It’s about Hinako Shijowith the voice of Akane Tamura. This is not a new character for the saga, given that his first appearance dates back to The King of Fighters 2000as a member of Women Fighters Team. Hinako’s arrival in the fifteenth chapter is planned for this winter.

We remind you that THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Let’s see the teaser trailer below.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV – Hinako Shijo teaser trailer

Source: SNK Street Gematsu