It will be 2 years since the launch of The King of Fighters XV (February 22, 2022) and SNK continues to make adjustments to the game and has just added a game mechanic called “Advance Strike” which aims to counteract throws and physical attacks, in addition to giving priority to aggressive plays.

You see, Advance Strike causes a fall, giving the user the opportunity to position themselves strategically to continue their offensive.

Source: SNK

To help you understand better, unlike Shatter Strikes, this move acquires a specific counterattack hitbox effective for throws in the middle of its execution.

That is to say, Advance Strike can be used to absorb attacks and throws are received, nullifying the damage and creating an opportunity for a counterattack.

Now, if it is a hit as a counter, the opponent is exposed to additional attacks and if it does not hit as a counter, it knocks the opponent down. Technically, this new combat mechanic adjusts the way you play this fighting title.

Source: SNK

Where can you play The King of Fighters XV?

If you are a fan of SNK games but still do not enjoy this fighting title, we tell you that The King of Fighters XV It is available through PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Windows Store, Epic Games Store and also on Steam.

The standard edition of KOF XV is priced at $59.99 while its deluxe edition costs $84.99 and includes bonus content. If these prices seem a little high to you, the physical edition of this title can be found between 1,200 and 653 MXN depending on the platform.

What do you think of the new mechanics they just added to The King of Fighters XV? Don't forget to follow the conversation through our Discord.

